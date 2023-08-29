Robbie Grossman vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Robbie Grossman (on the back of going 0-for-4 with an RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Quintana. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Mets.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is batting .231 with 20 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 38 walks.
- In 52 of 90 games this year (57.8%) Grossman has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (14.4%).
- Looking at the 90 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (8.9%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Grossman has driven home a run in 24 games this year (26.7%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored at least once 37 times this year (41.1%), including 10 games with multiple runs (11.1%).
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|43
|.234
|AVG
|.227
|.309
|OBP
|.324
|.383
|SLG
|.390
|13
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|4
|23
|RBI
|17
|43/17
|K/BB
|41/21
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.49 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (162 total, 1.2 per game).
- Quintana gets the start for the Mets, his eighth of the season. He is 1-5 with a 3.73 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- In seven games this season, the 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.73, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .263 against him.
