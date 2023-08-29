On Tuesday, Robbie Grossman (on the back of going 0-for-4 with an RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Quintana. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: José Quintana

José Quintana TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is batting .231 with 20 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 38 walks.

In 52 of 90 games this year (57.8%) Grossman has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (14.4%).

Looking at the 90 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (8.9%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Grossman has driven home a run in 24 games this year (26.7%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored at least once 37 times this year (41.1%), including 10 games with multiple runs (11.1%).

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 43 .234 AVG .227 .309 OBP .324 .383 SLG .390 13 XBH 16 4 HR 4 23 RBI 17 43/17 K/BB 41/21 0 SB 0

