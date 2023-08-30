Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (75-57) will visit Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets (60-73) at Citi Field on Wednesday, August 30, with a start time of 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Rangers have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Mets, who are listed at +125. The matchup's over/under has been set at 9.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Dane Dunning - TEX (9-6, 3.42 ERA) vs Denyi Reyes - NYM (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

If you're looking to wager on the Rangers and Mets matchup but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Rangers (-150) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $16.67 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Corey Seager hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have been favorites in 87 games this season and won 53 (60.9%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Rangers have a record of 29-15 (65.9%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 60% chance to win.

The Rangers have a 3-4 record from the seven games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Mets have been victorious in 14, or 26.4%, of the 53 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Mets have won one of 13 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Mets have a record of 1-6.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corey Seager 1.5 (+130) 2.5 (+115) 0.5 (+190) 0.5 (-105) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+150) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+160) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Leody Taveras - 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 2nd

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.