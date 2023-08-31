Big Ten action features the Minnesota Golden Gophers (0-0) facing off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-0) on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Golden Gophers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 43.5 points.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Minnesota vs. Nebraska matchup.

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Minnesota Moneyline Nebraska Moneyline
BetMGM Minnesota (-7.5) 43.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Minnesota (-7.5) 43.5 -285 +230 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Minnesota (-7.5) - -286 +230 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Minnesota (-7.5) - -290 +230 Bet on this game with Tipico

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Betting Trends

  • Minnesota won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.
  • The Golden Gophers had an ATS record of 5-3 when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites last season.
  • Nebraska won five games against the spread last year, failing to cover seven times.
  • The Cornhuskers covered the spread four times last year (4-3 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

Minnesota & Nebraska 2023 Futures Odds

Minnesota
To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000
Nebraska
To Win the National Champ. +30000 Bet $100 to win $30000

