Corey Seager vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Corey Seager -- hitting .341 with two doubles, three home runs, six walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the mound, on September 1 at 8:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Mets.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager leads Texas in OBP (.409) and total hits (124) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is second in the league in slugging.
- Seager has picked up a hit in 78.9% of his 90 games this season, with multiple hits in 41.1% of them.
- In 24 games this year, he has gone deep (26.7%, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Seager has picked up an RBI in 48.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 21.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 47 games this year, with multiple runs 18 times.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|41
|.364
|AVG
|.322
|.440
|OBP
|.373
|.733
|SLG
|.557
|37
|XBH
|23
|16
|HR
|9
|45
|RBI
|35
|34/27
|K/BB
|35/16
|1
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (160 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Twins will send Ryan (9-8) out for his 24th start of the season as he tries for his 10th win. He is 9-8 with a 4.33 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty went five innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.33, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .243 batting average against him.
