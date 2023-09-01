Friday's contest between the Texas Rangers (75-58) and Minnesota Twins (69-65) going head to head at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 8:05 PM ET on September 1.

The Rangers will call on Max Scherzer (12-5) against the Twins and Joe Ryan (9-8).

Rangers vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 3-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 88 times this season and won 53, or 60.2%, of those games.

Texas has a record of 27-16 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -155 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 60.8% chance to win.

Texas has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 738.

The Rangers' 4.08 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Schedule