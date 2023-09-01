Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers take the field against Michael A. Taylor and the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field on Friday, at 8:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank seventh-best in MLB action with 184 total home runs.

Texas' .454 slugging percentage is third-best in baseball.

The Rangers rank second in the majors with a .267 batting average.

Texas has the No. 3 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.5 runs per game (738 total runs).

The Rangers are third in MLB with an on-base percentage of .338.

The Rangers strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 17 mark in the majors.

Texas' pitching staff is 23rd in the majors with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas' 4.08 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 7 WHIP in MLB (1.233).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Max Scherzer (12-5) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 25th start of the season. He has a 3.71 ERA in 138 1/3 innings pitched, with 161 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty threw seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Scherzer has recorded 13 quality starts this year.

Scherzer heads into the game with 20 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

In five of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 8/26/2023 Twins W 6-2 Away Max Scherzer Joe Ryan 8/27/2023 Twins L 7-6 Away Jordan Montgomery Bailey Ober 8/28/2023 Mets W 4-3 Away Jon Gray Tylor Megill 8/29/2023 Mets W 2-1 Away Andrew Heaney José Quintana 8/30/2023 Mets L 6-5 Away Dane Dunning Denyi Reyes 9/1/2023 Twins - Home Max Scherzer Joe Ryan 9/2/2023 Twins - Home Jordan Montgomery Dallas Keuchel 9/3/2023 Twins - Home Jon Gray Kenta Maeda 9/4/2023 Astros - Home Andrew Heaney Cristian Javier 9/5/2023 Astros - Home Dane Dunning J.P. France 9/6/2023 Astros - Home Max Scherzer Framber Valdez

