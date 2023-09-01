Rangers vs. Twins Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 1
The Texas Rangers (75-58) will look to Nate Lowe, currently on a 12-game hitting streak, versus the Minnesota Twins (69-65) at 8:05 PM ET on Friday, at Globe Life Field.
The Rangers will look to Max Scherzer (12-5) against the Twins and Joe Ryan (9-8).
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Scherzer - TEX (12-5, 3.71 ERA) vs Ryan - MIN (9-8, 4.33 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Scherzer
- The Rangers' Scherzer (12-5) will make his 25th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 39-year-old has pitched in 24 games this season with an ERA of 3.71, a 4.03 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.128.
- In 24 starts this season, he's earned 13 quality starts.
- Scherzer has started 24 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 20 times. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance.
- He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 24 chances this season.
Max Scherzer vs. Twins
- The Twins are batting .239 this season, 22nd in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .420 (11th in the league) with 187 home runs.
- The right-hander has faced the Twins one time this season, allowing them to go 4-for-25 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI in seven innings.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Ryan
- Ryan will aim to earn his 10th win when he makes the start for the Twins, his 24th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 4.33 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.33 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 23 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .243 to his opponents.
- Ryan enters this outing with 12 quality starts under his belt this season.
- Ryan will try to pick up his 19th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance.
- In three of his 23 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Joe Ryan vs. Rangers
- He will face off against a Rangers offense that ranks second in the league with 1239 total hits (on a .267 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .454 (third in the league) with 184 total home runs (seventh in MLB action).
- Ryan has a 1.8 ERA and a 1.4 WHIP against the Rangers this season in five innings pitched, allowing a .278 batting average over one appearance.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.