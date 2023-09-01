Travis Jankowski vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Travis Jankowski (.188 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Travis Jankowski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski has 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 32 walks while batting .269.
- In 55.7% of his games this season (44 of 79), Jankowski has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (19.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in one of 79 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 25.3% of his games this year, Jankowski has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 26 games this season (32.9%), including multiple runs in six games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|36
|.273
|AVG
|.265
|.375
|OBP
|.341
|.355
|SLG
|.327
|8
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|19
|RBI
|10
|14/19
|K/BB
|25/13
|12
|SB
|6
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff leads the league.
- The Twins have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (160 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ryan (9-8 with a 4.33 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Twins, his 24th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty threw five innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 4.33 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .243 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.