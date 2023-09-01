It's time for Week 1 of the 2023 college football campaign, which includes nine games that feature teams from the UAC. To ensure you catch all of the early-season action, check out the article below for info on how to watch.

UAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Northern Colorado Bears at Abilene Christian Wildcats 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Arizona State Sun Devils 10:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo) Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Cincinnati Bearcats 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Chattanooga Mocs at North Alabama Lions 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at Troy Trojans 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Central Arkansas Bears at Oklahoma State Cowboys 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Austin Peay Governors at Southern Illinois Salukis 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Utah Tech Trailblazers at Montana State Bobcats 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Tarleton State Texans at McNeese Cowboys 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

