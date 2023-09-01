On Friday, September 1, 2023, a pair of the league's best scorers -- Arike Ogunbowale (fifth, 20.9 points per game) and Kelsey Mitchell (10th, 17.8) -- match up when the Dallas Wings (19-16) visit the Indiana Fever (11-24) at 7:00 PM ET on ION.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Wings vs. Fever matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Wings vs. Fever Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Wings vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wings Moneyline Fever Moneyline
DraftKings Wings (-5.5) 168 -238 +195 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Wings (-5.5) 168.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Wings (-5.5) 168.5 -240 +175 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Wings vs. Fever Betting Trends

  • The Wings are 17-17-0 ATS this season.
  • The Fever have put together an 18-15-0 record against the spread this year.
  • Dallas has an ATS record of 6-7 when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites this season.
  • Indiana is 7-5 ATS this year when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.
  • In the Wings' 34 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 19 times.
  • The Fever and their opponents have combined to hit the over 16 out of 34 times this year.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.