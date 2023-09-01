The Indiana Fever (11-24) will attempt to extend a three-game winning stretch when they host the Dallas Wings (19-16) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game airs on ION.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Wings vs. Fever Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, September 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ION

Wings vs. Fever Score Prediction

Prediction: Wings 86 Fever 82

Spread & Total Prediction for Wings vs. Fever

Computer Predicted Spread: Dallas (-3.2) Computer Predicted Total: 168.1

Wings vs. Fever Spread & Total Insights

Dallas has 17 wins in 34 games against the spread this season.

Out of Dallas' 34 games so far this season, 19 have hit the over.

Wings Performance Insights

Offensively, the Wings are the third-best squad in the WNBA (86.5 points per game). Defensively, they are eighth (83.9 points conceded per game).

Dallas is the best squad in the WNBA in rebounds per game (38.7) and second-best in rebounds allowed (32.2).

The Wings are fifth in the league in turnovers per game (13.1) and fourth in turnovers forced (13.6).

In 2023 the Wings are ninth in the league in 3-point makes (6.6 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage (31.2%).

In 2023, the Wings are third-worst in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded (8 per game) and ninth in defensive 3-point percentage (35.5%).

In 2023, Dallas has taken 29.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 70.9% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 20.9% of Dallas' buckets have been 3-pointers, and 79.1% have been 2-pointers.

