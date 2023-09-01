The injury report for the Dallas Wings (19-16) heading into their matchup with the Indiana Fever (11-24) currently has two players. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, September 1 from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

In their last time out, the Wings won on Sunday 77-74 against the Mercury.

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Indiana Fever Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lexie Hull Out Shoulder 4.6 2.7 1.1

Wings vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Wings Player Leaders

Satou Sabally puts up 17.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, shooting 42.5% from the floor and 35.5% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Natasha Howard posts a team-high 8 rebounds per contest. She is also putting up 16.4 points and 2.4 assists, shooting 45.3% from the field and 30.7% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Teaira McCowan is averaging 12 points, 1.5 assists and 9.1 rebounds per game.

Crystal Dangerfield posts 8.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 43% from the floor.

Wings vs. Fever Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Wings -5.5 168.5

