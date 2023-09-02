Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the Baylor vs. Texas State Game – Saturday, September 2
The Baylor Bears (0-0) and Texas State Bobcats (0-0) will clash in a matchup at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.
When and Where is Baylor vs. Texas State?
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Waco, Texas
- Venue: McLane Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Baylor 40, Texas State 14
- Baylor was the moneyline favorite six total times last season. They went 2-4 in those games.
- The Bears played as a moneyline favorite of -5000 or shorter in only one game last season, which they won.
- Last season, Texas State was the underdog eight times and won one of those games.
- The Bobcats played as an underdog of +1400 or more once last season and lost that game.
- The Bears have an implied moneyline win probability of 98.0% in this matchup.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Texas State (+27.5)
- Baylor beat the spread seven times in 13 games last season.
- The Bears did not lose ATS (2-0) as a 27.5-point favorite or greater last season.
- Texas State posted a 5-7-0 record against the spread last year.
- The Bobcats had no wins ATS (0-1) as underdogs of 27.5 points or more last season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (59.5)
- Baylor played six games with over 59.5 total points, its current matchup's point total, last season.
- Baylor combined with its opponent to score more than 59.5 points twice last year.
- These teams averaged a combined 53.3 points per game a season ago, 6.2 less points than the over/under of 59.5 set for this game.
Splits Tables
Baylor
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|53.7
|53.8
|53.7
|Implied Total AVG
|31.5
|34.7
|28.9
|ATS Record
|7-6-0
|4-2-0
|3-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|9-4-0
|3-3-0
|6-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-4
|2-2
|0-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-3
|0-1
|3-2
Texas State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|51.7
|53.2
|50.3
|Implied Total AVG
|32.8
|32.8
|32.8
|ATS Record
|5-7-0
|3-3-0
|2-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-6-0
|2-4-0
|4-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-1
|3-0
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-7
|1-2
|0-5
