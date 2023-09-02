The Texas State Bobcats (0-0) will try to defy oddsmakers when they square off against the Baylor Bears (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 as a massive 27.5-point underdog. The over/under is 60.5 for this game.

Baylor ranked 38th in scoring offense (32.2 points per game) and 67th in scoring defense (26.8 points allowed per game) last year. While Texas State ranked 49th in total defense with 361.4 yards allowed per game last season, it was a little worse on offense, ranking 18th-worst (323.8 yards per game).

Baylor vs. Texas State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Location: Waco, Texas

Venue: McLane Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

Baylor vs Texas State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Baylor -27.5 -110 -110 60.5 -110 -110 -5000 +1400

Week 1 Big 12 Betting Trends

Baylor Betting Records & Stats

Against the spread, Baylor went 7-6-0 last year.

The Bears won each of their two games last season when playing as at least 27.5-point favorites.

Baylor had nine of its 13 games go over the point total last year.

Baylor won 33.3% of the games last season when it was favored on the moneyline (2-4).

The Bobcats have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +1400 moneyline set for this game.

The Bears have an implied moneyline win probability of 98.0% in this game.

Baylor Stats Leaders

Richard Reese ran for 972 yards (74.8 per game) and 14 touchdowns in 13 games last year.

Blake Shapen passed for 2,790 yards (214.6 per game), completing 63.3% of his passes, with 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 13 games.

On the ground, Shapen scored two touchdowns and picked up 96 yards.

On the ground, Qualan Jones scored seven touchdowns a season ago and picked up 462 yards (35.5 per game).

Jones also had 23 catches for 135 yards and zero TDs.

In 13 games, Monaray Baldwin had 33 receptions for 565 yards (43.5 per game) and four touchdowns.

As a tone-setter on defense, Al Walcott registered 66 tackles, 6.0 TFL, two sacks, and one interception in 13 games last year.

On defense in 2022, Dillon Doyle had 82 tackles and two interceptions in 13 games played.

Devin Lemear had 1.0 TFL, 52 tackles, and two interceptions in 13 games a season ago.

Christian Morgan amassed 45 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and three interceptions over 13 games played in 2022.

