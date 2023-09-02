The Baylor Bears (0-0) host the Texas State Bobcats (0-0) at McLane Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Baylor totaled 413.8 yards per game offensively last year (45th in the FBS), and it allowed 371 yards per game (58th) on the other side of the ball. Texas State ranked 18th-worst in total offense (323.8 yards per game) last season, but it played slightly better on defense, ranking 49th with 361.4 yards allowed per game.

Baylor vs. Texas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Waco, Texas Venue: McLane Stadium

Baylor vs. Texas State Key Statistics (2022)

Baylor Texas State 413.8 (47th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 323.8 (118th) 371 (66th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 361.4 (35th) 182.4 (43rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 103 (120th) 231.5 (68th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 220.8 (80th) 17 (54th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (54th) 19 (51st) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (42nd)

Baylor Stats Leaders (2022)

Blake Shapen recorded a passing stat line last year of 2,790 yards with a 63.3% completion rate (233-for-368), 18 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and an average of 214.6 yards per game.

Last year, Richard Reese ran for 972 yards on 198 attempts (74.8 yards per game) and scored 14 times.

Craig Williams put up 557 rushing yards on 101 carries and four touchdowns last season.

Monaray Baldwin reeled in 33 catches for 565 yards (43.5 per game) while being targeted 53 times. He also scored four touchdowns.

Gavin Holmes also impressed receiving last year. He had 27 receptions for 521 yards and four touchdowns. He was targeted 39 times.

Josh Cameron hauled in 28 passes on 45 targets for 386 yards, averaging 29.7 receiving yards per game.

Texas State Stats Leaders (2022)

Layne Hatcher connected on 61.9% of his passes to throw for 2,654 yards and 19 touchdowns last season.

Lincoln Pare averaged 63.3 rushing yards per game and collected five rushing touchdowns. Pare complemented his performance on the ground with 2.4 receptions per game to average 19.1 receiving yards.

Calvin Hill ran for one touchdown on 338 yards a year ago.

Ashtyn Hawkins averaged 48.5 yards on 4.6 receptions per game and racked up seven receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Marcell Barbee grabbed one touchdown and had 299 receiving yards (24.9 ypg) in 2022.

Charles Brown averaged 24.8 receiving yards per game on 3.4 targets per game a season ago.

