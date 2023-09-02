The Houston Cougars (0-0) will look to upset the UTSA Roadrunners (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The line foretells a close game, with the Roadrunners favored by 1.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 59.5 points.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UTSA vs. Houston matchup in this article.

Houston vs. UTSA Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

Houston vs. UTSA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Houston vs. UTSA Betting Trends

Houston went 5-8-0 ATS last year.

The Cougars were an underdog by 1.5 points or more four times last year, and covered the spread in three of those contests.

UTSA compiled a 7-7-0 record against the spread last season.

The Roadrunners were 5-6 ATS last season when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Houston 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000

