Today's Liga MX slate features plenty of excitement, including the matchup between Necaxa and Club Leon.

How to watch all the action in the Liga MX today is included here.

Liga MX Streaming Live Today

Watch Club Leon vs Necaxa

Necaxa (0-2-4) is on the road to face Club Leon (2-1-3) at Estadio Leon.

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ViX+

Watch Club Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM

Pumas UNAM (2-3-1) travels to match up with Club Santos Laguna (2-2-2) at Estadio TSM Corona in Torreón.

  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
Watch Tigres UANL vs Queretaro FC

Queretaro FC (2-1-2) is on the road to face Tigres UANL (3-2-1) at Estadio Universitario (UANL) in Nuevo Leon Nuevo.

Watch Cruz Azul vs CF America

CF America (2-2-1) journeys to take on Cruz Azul (1-1-4) at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

  • Game Time: 11:10 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Univision
