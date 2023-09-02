How to Watch Liga MX: Soccer Streaming Live - Saturday, September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 2:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today's Liga MX slate features plenty of excitement, including the matchup between Necaxa and Club Leon.
How to watch all the action in the Liga MX today is included here.
Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!
Liga MX Streaming Live Today
Watch Club Leon vs Necaxa
Necaxa (0-2-4) is on the road to face Club Leon (2-1-3) at Estadio Leon.
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ViX+
- Favorite: Club Leon (-215)
- Underdog: Necaxa (+550)
- Draw: (+350)
- Bet on this match at DraftKings!
Watch Club Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM
Pumas UNAM (2-3-1) travels to match up with Club Santos Laguna (2-2-2) at Estadio TSM Corona in Torreón.
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Club Santos Laguna (+105)
- Underdog: Pumas UNAM (+225)
- Draw: (+285)
- Bet on this match at DraftKings!
Watch Tigres UANL vs Queretaro FC
Queretaro FC (2-1-2) is on the road to face Tigres UANL (3-2-1) at Estadio Universitario (UANL) in Nuevo Leon Nuevo.
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: Univision
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Tigres UANL (-195)
- Underdog: Queretaro FC (+500)
- Draw: (+330)
- Bet on this match at DraftKings!
Watch Cruz Azul vs CF America
CF America (2-2-1) journeys to take on Cruz Azul (1-1-4) at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.
- Game Time: 11:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Univision
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: CF America (+105)
- Underdog: Cruz Azul (+240)
- Draw: (+270)
- Bet on this match at DraftKings!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
