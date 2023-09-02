Nate Lowe vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nate Lowe and his .438 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (64 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Minnesota Twins and Dallas Keuchel on September 2 at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Twins Starter: Dallas Keuchel
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Discover More About This Game
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .282 with 37 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 75 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 65th in the league in slugging.
- Lowe is batting .300 during his last outings and is riding a 13-game hitting streak.
- In 76.7% of his 133 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 38 multi-hit games.
- In 15 games this season, he has gone deep (11.3%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Lowe has an RBI in 49 of 133 games this season, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 59 games this season (44.4%), including multiple runs in 16 games.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|67
|.295
|AVG
|.270
|.376
|OBP
|.372
|.504
|SLG
|.393
|30
|XBH
|24
|11
|HR
|4
|43
|RBI
|27
|69/32
|K/BB
|64/43
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 161 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Keuchel makes the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.50 ERA and six strikeouts through 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when the left-hander threw five scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up five hits.
- In four games this season, the 35-year-old has an ERA of 3.50, with 3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .290 against him.
