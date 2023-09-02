In the contest between the North Texas Mean Green and California Golden Bears on Saturday, September 2 at 4:00 PM, our projection system expects the Mean Green to come away with the victory. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

North Texas vs. Cal Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction North Texas (+6.5) Over (54) North Texas 30, Cal 29

Week 1 AAC Predictions

North Texas Betting Info (2022)

The Mean Green have a 33.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mean Green went 8-6-0 ATS last season.

North Texas went 4-3 as underdogs of 6.5 points or more last season.

Last season, nine Mean Green games hit the over.

Last season, North Texas' games resulted in an average scoring total of 64.7, which is 10.7 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Cal Betting Info (2022)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Golden Bears' implied win probability is 71.4%.

The Golden Bears covered seven times in 12 chances against the spread last season.

Cal won once ATS (1-2) when favored by 6.5 points or more last year.

Golden Bears games hit the over seven out of 12 times last season.

The over/under in this game is 54 points, 2.9 higher than the average total in Cal games last season.

Mean Green vs. Golden Bears 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cal 23.9 27.8 29.0 26.1 16.8 30.2 North Texas 33.8 31.7 39.0 26.8 27.0 48.0

