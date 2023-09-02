The North Texas Mean Green (0-0) will look to upset the California Golden Bears (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Apogee Stadium. The Golden Bears are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 54.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Cal vs. North Texas matchup.

North Texas vs. Cal Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Denton, Texas Venue: Apogee Stadium

North Texas vs. Cal Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

North Texas vs. Cal Betting Trends

North Texas compiled an 8-6-0 record against the spread last season.

The Mean Green covered the spread four times last season (4-3 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Cal won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.

The Golden Bears were favored by 6.5 points or more three times last season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

North Texas 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500

