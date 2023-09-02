The SMU Mustangs (0-0) and Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-0) will face each other in a matchup at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in University Park, Texas. For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is SMU vs. Louisiana Tech?

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Watch this game on Fubo City: University Park, Texas

University Park, Texas Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: SMU 47, Louisiana Tech 23

SMU 47, Louisiana Tech 23 SMU put together a 6-1 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 85.7% of those games).

The Mustangs never played as a moneyline favorite of -1100 or shorter.

Louisiana Tech won one of the eight games it played as underdogs last season.

The Bulldogs played as an underdog of +675 or more twice last season and lost both games.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Mustangs a 91.7% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: SMU (-20.5)



SMU (-20.5) Against the spread, SMU went 5-8-0 last year.

The Mustangs were winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites last year.

Louisiana Tech's record against the spread last year was 6-6-0.

As a 20.5-point underdog or greater, the Bulldogs had one win ATS (1-1) last year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (66.5)



Over (66.5) SMU played five games with over 66.5 total points, its current matchup's point total, last year.

SMU played in seven games last season where they combined with their opponent to score more than 66.5 points.

SMU and Louisiana Tech combined to average 0.3 less points per game a season ago than the total of 66.5 set for this matchup.

Splits Tables

SMU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 66.3 65.1 67.3 Implied Total AVG 37.8 38.8 36.9 ATS Record 5-8-0 2-4-0 3-4-0 Over/Under Record 5-8-0 3-3-0 2-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-1 3-0 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-5 0-2 0-3

Louisiana Tech

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 60.6 58.6 62.1 Implied Total AVG 36 32.8 38.3 ATS Record 6-6-0 5-0-0 1-6-0 Over/Under Record 9-3-0 5-0-0 4-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-2 2-0 0-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-7 1-2 0-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.