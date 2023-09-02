The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-0) will look to upset the SMU Mustangs (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. The Mustangs are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 20.5 points. An over/under of 66.5 points has been set for the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the SMU vs. Louisiana Tech matchup.

SMU vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPNU
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: University Park, Texas
  • Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

SMU vs. Louisiana Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total SMU Moneyline Louisiana Tech Moneyline
BetMGM SMU (-20.5) 66.5 -1100 +700 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings SMU (-20.5) 66.5 -1350 +800 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel SMU (-20.5) 66.5 -1450 +810 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet - - -909 +600 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico SMU (-20) - -1200 +700 Bet on this game with Tipico

SMU vs. Louisiana Tech Betting Trends

  • SMU won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover eight times.
  • The Mustangs did not cover the spread last season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites.
  • Louisiana Tech put together a 6-6-0 record against the spread last year.
  • The Bulldogs covered the spread once when an underdog by 20.5 points or more last season (in two opportunities).

SMU 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the AAC +300 Bet $100 to win $300

