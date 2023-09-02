TCU vs. Colorado Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 2
Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, September 2, when the TCU Horned Frogs and Colorado Buffaloes match up at 12:00 PM? Our projection model sides with the Horned Frogs. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
TCU vs. Colorado Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|TCU (-20.5)
|Toss Up (63.5)
|TCU 52, Colorado 11
TCU Betting Info (2022)
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Horned Frogs' implied win probability is 90.9%.
- The Horned Frogs put together a 10-4-1 record against the spread last season.
- TCU was unbeaten ATS (1-0) when at least a 20.5-point favorite last season.
- Horned Frogs games went over the point total nine out of 15 times last season.
- The over/under for this game is 63.5 points, 0.4 more than the average point total for TCU games a year ago.
Colorado Betting Info (2022)
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Buffaloes have a 13.3% chance to win.
- The Buffaloes covered just twice in 12 matchups with a spread last year.
- Colorado had no wins ATS (0-7) as underdogs of 20.5 points or more last season.
- In Buffaloes games last season, combined scoring went over the point total nine times.
- Games involving Colorado last year averaged 54.8 points per game, a 8.7-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.
Horned Frogs vs. Buffaloes 2022 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|TCU
|38.8
|29
|28
|31
|34.2
|24.5
|Colorado
|15.4
|44.5
|19.2
|41.7
|11.7
|47.3
