The Colorado Buffaloes (0-0) are heavy 20.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 2, 2023 against the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs (0-0). The contest has a 63.5-point over/under.

TCU put up 455 yards per game on offense last season (26th in the FBS), and it surrendered 408.2 yards per game (94th) on the defensive side of the ball. Colorado ranked seventh-worst in total offense (281.3 yards per game) and fourth-worst in total defense (509.8 yards per game allowed) last year.

TCU vs. Colorado Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Amon G. Carter Stadium TV Channel: FOX

TCU vs Colorado Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline TCU -20.5 -110 -110 63.5 -110 -110 -1000 +650

Week 1 Big 12 Betting Trends

TCU Betting Records & Stats

Against the spread, TCU went 10-4-1 last season.

The Horned Frogs won their only game last season when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites.

There were nine TCU games (out of 15) that went over the total last year.

TCU won 10 of the 11 games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (90.9%).

The Buffaloes have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +650 odds on them winning this game.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Horned Frogs' implied win probability is 90.9%.

TCU Stats Leaders

Max Duggan had 32 touchdown passes and eight interceptions in 15 games last year, completing 63.7% of his throws for 3,698 yards (246.5 per game).

Duggan also ran for 423 yards and nine TDs.

Kendre Miller rushed for 1,399 yards (93.3 per game) and 17 touchdowns in 15 games.

In the passing game a season ago, Quentin Johnston scored six TDs, hauling in 60 balls for 1,069 yards (71.3 per game).

Emari Demercado rushed for 681 yards (45.4 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games.

In the passing game, Demercado scored one touchdown, with 13 catches for 65 yards.

As a tone-setter on defense, Dee Winters posted 79 tackles, 13 TFL, 7.5 sacks, and one interception in 15 games last year.

Jamoi Hodge had one interception to go with 90 tackles, nine TFL, 4.5 sacks, and one pass defended.

Dylan Horton had 10 sacks to go with 11 TFL and 44 tackles in 15 games a season ago.

Johnny Hodges collected 79 tackles, six TFL, and two sacks in 15 games played.

