The No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs (0-0) face the Colorado Buffaloes (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Horned Frogs are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 20.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 63.5 points.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the TCU vs. Colorado matchup in this article.

TCU vs. Colorado Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Fort Worth, Texas
  • Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

TCU vs. Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total TCU Moneyline Colorado Moneyline
BetMGM TCU (-20.5) 63.5 -1000 +650 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings TCU (-20.5) 63.5 -1100 +700 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel TCU (-20.5) 63.5 -1200 +720 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet TCU (-20.5) - -1000 +635 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico TCU (-21) - -1100 +675 Bet on this game with Tipico

TCU vs. Colorado Betting Trends

  • TCU covered 10 times in 15 chances against the spread last season.
  • The Horned Frogs were favored by 20.5 points or more once last season, and covered the spread.
  • Colorado won just two games against the spread last season.
  • The Buffaloes did not cover the spread last season (0-7 ATS) when playing as at least 20.5-point underdogs.

TCU 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000
To Win the Big 12 +1600 Bet $100 to win $1600

