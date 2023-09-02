The New Mexico Lobos (0-0) visit the No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies (0-0) at Kyle Field on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Defensively, Texas A&M was a top-25 unit last season, ranking 25th-best by allowing only 21.2 points per game. It ranked 101st on offense (22.8 points per game). While New Mexico's defense ranked 60th with 26.0 points allowed per game last season, it was less successful on offense, ranking fourth-worst (13.1 points per game).

Texas A&M vs. New Mexico Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

Texas A&M vs. New Mexico Key Statistics (2022)

Texas A&M New Mexico 361.7 (99th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 226.8 (131st) 365.2 (38th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 352.6 (25th) 142.3 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 121.3 (103rd) 219.4 (84th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 105.5 (128th) 18 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (26th) 16 (84th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (77th)

Texas A&M Stats Leaders (2022)

Last season Haynes King put up 1,220 passing yards (101.7 per game), a 55.6% completion percentage, seven touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Last season, Devon Achane rushed for 1,102 yards on 196 attempts (91.8 yards per game) and scored eight times. Achane also collected 36 catches for 196 yards and three scores.

Amari Daniels ran for 200 yards on 36 carries (16.7 yards per game) last year.

Evan Stewart collected 53 receptions for 649 yards and two touchdowns last year. He was targeted 103 times, and averaged 54.1 yards per game.

Muhsin Muhammad III also impressed receiving last year. He had 38 receptions for 610 yards and four touchdowns. He was targeted 64 times.

Ainias Smith's stat line last season: 291 receiving yards, 15 catches, two touchdowns, on 24 targets.

New Mexico Stats Leaders (2022)

Miles Kendrick completed 59% of his passes and threw for 870 yards and three touchdowns last season. Kendrick also helped with his legs, accumulating three touchdowns on 10.7 yards per game.

Nathaniel Jones racked up two rushing touchdowns on 45.3 yards per game last season.

Christian Washington rushed for 310 yards last season.

Geordon Porter averaged 26.0 yards on 1.8 receptions per game and compiled two receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Luke Wysong hauled in one touchdown and had 293 receiving yards (24.4 ypg) in 2022.

Andrew Erickson caught 13 passes on his way to 117 receiving yards a season ago.

