According to our computer projection model, the Baylor Bears will defeat the Texas State Bobcats when the two teams come together at McLane Stadium on Saturday, September 2, which kicks off at 7:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Texas State vs. Baylor Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Texas State (+27.5) Under (59.5) Baylor 39, Texas State 13

Texas State Betting Info (2022)

The implied probability of a win by the Bobcats, based on the moneyline, is 6.7%.

The Bobcats put together a 5-7-0 ATS record last season.

Texas State was winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 27.5-point underdogs last season.

A total of six of Bobcats games last season went over the point total.

Games involving Texas State last year averaged 51.7 points per game, a 7.8-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Baylor Betting Info (2022)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Bears have an implied win probability of 98.0%.

The Bears went 7-6-0 ATS last season.

Baylor did not lose ATS (2-0) as a 27.5-point or more favorite last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in Bears games.

Baylor games last season posted an average total of 53.7, which is 5.8 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Bobcats vs. Bears 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Baylor 32.2 26.8 33.7 22.7 33.5 30.5 Texas State 21.1 26.3 25.7 18.3 16.5 34.3

