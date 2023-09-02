Texas State vs. Baylor: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The Baylor Bears (0-0) play the Texas State Bobcats (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at McLane Stadium. The Bears are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 27.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 61.5 points.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Baylor vs. Texas State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Texas State vs. Baylor Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Waco, Texas
- Venue: McLane Stadium
Texas State vs. Baylor Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Baylor Moneyline
|Texas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Baylor (-27.5)
|61.5
|-5000
|+1400
|DraftKings
|Baylor (-27.5)
|62
|-5000
|+1800
|FanDuel
|Baylor (-27.5)
|61.5
|-4500
|+1600
|PointsBet
|Baylor (-26.5)
|-
|-3333
|+1250
|Tipico
|Baylor (-27.5)
|-
|-
|-
Texas State vs. Baylor Betting Trends
- Texas State compiled a 5-7-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Bobcats did not cover the spread last season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 27.5-point underdogs.
- Baylor won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.
- The Bears were favored by 27.5 points or more two times last season, and covered the spread in both.
Texas State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Sun Belt
|+8000
|Bet $100 to win $8000
