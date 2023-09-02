The UTSA Roadrunners (0-0) hit the road to match up against the Houston Cougars (0-0) at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Offensively, UTSA was a top-25 unit last season, ranking 12th-best in the FBS by putting up 476 yards per game. It ranked 74th on defense (387.6 yards allowed per game). Offensively, Houston was a top-25 unit last season, ranking 25th-best in the FBS by totaling 456.1 yards per game. It ranked 104th on defense (421.6 yards allowed per game).

UTSA vs. Houston Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

UTSA vs. Houston Key Statistics (2022)

UTSA Houston 476 (7th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 456.1 (27th) 387.6 (109th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 421.6 (112th) 175.3 (50th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.5 (76th) 300.7 (13th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 313.6 (8th) 19 (74th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (74th) 21 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (111th)

UTSA Stats Leaders (2022)

Frank Harris' previous season stat line: 4,063 passing yards (290.2 per game), 328-for-471 (69.6%), 32 touchdowns and nine picks. He also rushed for 602 yards on 129 carries with nine rushing TDs.

Last season, Kevorian Barnes rushed for 845 yards on 135 carries (60.4 yards per game) and scored six times.

Brenden Brady ran for 699 yards on 156 carries (49.9 yards per game), with nine rushing touchdowns last year.

Zakhari Franklin amassed 94 receptions for 1,136 yards and 15 touchdowns last year. He was targeted 134 times, and averaged 81.1 yards per game.

Joshua Cephus produced last year, catching 87 passes for 985 yards and six touchdowns. He collected 70.4 receiving yards per game.

De'Corian Clark hauled in 51 passes on 74 targets for 741 yards and eight touchdowns, compiling 52.9 receiving yards per game.

Houston Stats Leaders (2022)

Clayton Tune averaged 313 passing yards per outing and tossed 40 touchdowns last season. In addition, he tacked on 547 yards on the ground with five touchdowns.

Stacy Sneed rushed for 501 yards and five touchdowns last season.

Nathaniel Dell averaged 107.5 yards on 8.4 receptions per game and compiled 17 receiving touchdowns in 2022.

KeSean Carter collected five touchdowns and had 619 receiving yards (47.6 ypg) in 2022.

Matthew Golden played his way to seven receiving touchdowns and 571 receiving yards (43.9 ypg) last season.

