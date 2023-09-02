The UTSA Roadrunners (0-0) face the Houston Cougars (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The line foreshadows a close game, with the Roadrunners favored by 2 points. The over/under in this contest is 59.5 points.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UTSA vs. Houston matchup in this article.

UTSA vs. Houston Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1

Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

UTSA vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

UTSA vs. Houston Betting Trends

UTSA won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.

When playing as at least 2-point favorites last season, the Roadrunners had an ATS record of 5-6.

Houston covered five times in 13 chances against the spread last year.

The Cougars covered the spread twice when an underdog by 2 points or more last year (in three opportunities).

UTSA & Houston 2023 Futures Odds

UTSA To Win the AAC +400 Bet $100 to win $400 Houston To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000

