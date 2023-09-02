The UTSA Roadrunners (0-0) face the Houston Cougars (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The spread predicts a close game, with the Roadrunners favored by 2 points. The over/under is 59.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UTSA vs. Houston matchup.

UTSA vs. Houston Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

UTSA vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total UTSA Moneyline Houston Moneyline
BetMGM UTSA (-2) 59.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings UTSA (-1.5) 60 -125 +105 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel UTSA (-1.5) 59.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet - - +105 -125 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico UTSA (-2) - -125 +105 Bet on this game with Tipico

UTSA vs. Houston Betting Trends

  • UTSA won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.
  • The Roadrunners covered the spread five times last season (5-6 ATS) when playing as at least 2-point favorites.
  • Houston covered five times in 13 matchups with a spread last year.
  • The Cougars covered the spread twice when an underdog by 2 points or more last year (in three opportunities).

UTSA & Houston 2023 Futures Odds

UTSA
To Win the AAC +400 Bet $100 to win $400
Houston
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Big 12 +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000

