The Houston Cougars (0-0) will look to upset the UTSA Roadrunners (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The line forecasts a close game, with the Roadrunners favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is 59.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the UTSA vs. Houston matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UTSA vs. Houston Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1

Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

UTSA vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

UTSA vs. Houston Betting Trends

UTSA covered seven times in 14 games with a spread last season.

The Roadrunners were favored by 1.5 points or more 11 times last season, and covered the spread in five of those matchups.

Houston went 5-8-0 ATS last season.

The Cougars were 3-1 ATS last year when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

UTSA & Houston 2023 Futures Odds

UTSA To Win the AAC +400 Bet $100 to win $400 Houston To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000

