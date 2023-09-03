The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia (.179 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Twins.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .247 with 25 doubles, 33 home runs and 56 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 100th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.

Garcia has reached base via a hit in 82 games this year (of 131 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.

In 22.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has driven home a run in 56 games this year (42.7%), including more than one RBI in 19.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..

He has scored a run in 64 games this year, with multiple runs 25 times.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 65 .280 AVG .216 .366 OBP .290 .607 SLG .394 34 XBH 24 22 HR 11 58 RBI 41 66/29 K/BB 87/27 3 SB 5

