The Texas Rangers and Corey Seager (.571 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including three homers), take on starter Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Twins.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager has 125 hits and an OBP of .402, both of which are best among Texas hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks third in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fifth and he is second in slugging.

Seager has had a hit in 72 of 92 games this season (78.3%), including multiple hits 37 times (40.2%).

He has gone deep in 27.2% of his games in 2023, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.

Seager has picked up an RBI in 48.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 20.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 53.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 19.6%.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 41 .352 AVG .322 .427 OBP .373 .719 SLG .557 38 XBH 23 17 HR 9 46 RBI 35 34/27 K/BB 35/16 1 SB 1

