The Dallas Cowboys at the moment have the sixth-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +1500.

Cowboys Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +175

+175 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1500

Dallas Betting Insights

Dallas won nine games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in Cowboys games.

Dallas put up 354.9 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 11th in the . On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 12th, allowing 330.2 yards per game.

The Cowboys picked up eight wins at home last season and four on the road.

When the underdog in the game, Dallas went 3-2. As favorites, the Cowboys were 8-3.

In the NFC East the Cowboys were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 8-4.

Cowboys Impact Players

Tony Pollard rushed for 1,007 yards (62.9 per game) and nine touchdowns in 16 games last year.

Also, Pollard had 39 catches for 371 yards and three touchdowns.

Dak Prescott passed for 2,860 yards (238.3 per game), completing 66.2% of his passes, with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 12 games.

Also, Prescott ran for 182 yards and one TD.

In 17 games a season ago, CeeDee Lamb had 107 catches for 1,359 yards (79.9 per game) and nine touchdowns.

In 13 games played for the Texans, Brandin Cooks had 57 receptions for 699 yards (53.8 per game) and three touchdowns.

In 17 games last year, Micah Parsons collected 13.5 sacks to go with 13.0 TFL and 65 tackles.

2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Giants - +6600 2 September 17 Jets - +1800 3 September 24 @ Cardinals - +40000 4 October 1 Patriots - +6600 5 October 8 @ 49ers - +1000 6 October 16 @ Chargers - +2500 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Rams - +8000 9 November 5 @ Eagles - +800 10 November 12 Giants - +6600 11 November 19 @ Panthers - +8000 12 November 23 Commanders - +8000 13 November 30 Seahawks - +3500 14 December 10 Eagles - +800 15 December 17 @ Bills - +900 16 December 24 @ Dolphins - +2500 17 December 30 Lions - +2200 18 January 7 @ Commanders - +8000

