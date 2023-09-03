Ezequiel Duran vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran (.270 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is batting .277 with 20 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 22 walks.
- In 61.3% of his 111 games this season, Duran has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 12.6% of his games this season, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Duran has an RBI in 30 of 111 games this season, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 40.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (6.3%).
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|52
|.299
|AVG
|.256
|.352
|OBP
|.303
|.527
|SLG
|.379
|20
|XBH
|16
|11
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|18
|58/15
|K/BB
|55/7
|1
|SB
|7
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Twins' 3.92 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 163 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Maeda makes the start for the Twins, his 17th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 4.69 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the right-hander threw four innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 35-year-old has an ERA of 4.69, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .248 against him.
