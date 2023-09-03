On Sunday, Mitch Garver (batting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Twins.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mitch Garver? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver is batting .267 with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 30 walks.

In 64.5% of his 62 games this season, Garver has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.

In 19.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 23 games this year (37.1%), Garver has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (9.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 25 of 62 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 28 .257 AVG .278 .344 OBP .381 .469 SLG .536 12 XBH 11 6 HR 7 17 RBI 19 38/15 K/BB 24/15 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings