Carlos Correa and Marcus Semien are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Minnesota Twins and the Texas Rangers play at Globe Life Field on Sunday (at 2:35 PM ET).

Rangers vs. Twins Game Info

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET

Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Jon Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Gray Stats

Jon Gray (8-7) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 25th start of the season.

He has 11 quality starts in 24 chances this season.

Gray has made 20 starts of five or more innings in 24 chances this season, and averages 5.7 frames when he pitches.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 24 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 31-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.60), 25th in WHIP (1.199), and 39th in K/9 (7.8).

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mets Aug. 28 6.0 4 3 3 9 1 at Diamondbacks Aug. 22 4.0 7 5 4 5 3 vs. Angels Aug. 16 7.0 6 1 1 4 2 at Giants Aug. 11 7.0 2 0 0 7 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 5 5.1 6 5 3 6 2

Semien Stats

Semien has 33 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs, 60 walks and 81 RBI (153 total hits). He's also swiped 13 bases.

He has a .273/.344/.453 slash line so far this season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Sep. 2 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Sep. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Aug. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Mets Aug. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Aug. 28 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has put up 125 hits with 35 doubles, 26 home runs and 43 walks. He has driven in 81 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .338/.402/.643 so far this year.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Sep. 2 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Sep. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Mets Aug. 30 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Mets Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Aug. 28 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Correa Stats

Correa has collected 105 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 58 runs.

He's slashing .224/.305/.390 so far this season.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rangers Sep. 2 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 at Rangers Sep. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Guardians Aug. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has recorded 90 hits with 19 doubles, 21 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 51 runs.

He has a .254/.322/.485 slash line on the year.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rangers Sep. 2 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 at Rangers Sep. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 vs. Guardians Aug. 28 1-for-3 1 0 0 2

