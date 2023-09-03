Ahead of a game against the Indiana Fever (11-25), the Dallas Wings (20-16) will be monitoring two players on the injury report. The game begins at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 3 at College Park Center.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

The Wings will look for another victory over the Fever following a 110-100 win in their matchup on Friday.

Rep your team with officially licensed Wings gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Indiana Fever Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lexie Hull Out Shoulder 4.6 2.7 1.1

Wings vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN3, BSSWX, and FACEBOOK

ESPN3, BSSWX, and FACEBOOK Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Wings Player Leaders

Satou Sabally posts a team-leading 8.3 rebounds per contest. She is also putting up 18.5 points and 4.3 assists, shooting 43.5% from the field and 37.6% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Natasha Howard puts up 16.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 45.3% from the floor and 30.7% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Teaira McCowan is averaging 11.8 points, 1.5 assists and 8.9 rebounds per game.

Crystal Dangerfield is posting 8.2 points, 3.1 assists and 2.8 rebounds per contest.

Wings vs. Fever Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Wings -9.5 169.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Wings or Fever with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.