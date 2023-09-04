Mitch Garver vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Mitch Garver (.829 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI) against the Twins.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mitch Garver? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver is hitting .280 with 10 doubles, 15 home runs and 30 walks.
- In 65.1% of his 63 games this season, Garver has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 20.6% of his games this season, and 6.1% of his plate appearances.
- In 38.1% of his games this year, Garver has picked up at least one RBI. In seven of those games (11.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 41.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (9.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|28
|.282
|AVG
|.278
|.364
|OBP
|.381
|.538
|SLG
|.536
|14
|XBH
|11
|8
|HR
|7
|21
|RBI
|19
|38/15
|K/BB
|24/15
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.94 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 170 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- France gets the start for the Astros, his 20th of the season. He is 10-5 with a 3.49 ERA and 86 strikeouts through 116 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.49, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .260 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.