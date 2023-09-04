Rangers vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 4
Monday's contest features the Texas Rangers (76-60) and the Houston Astros (77-61) facing off at Globe Life Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Rangers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET on September 4.
The Rangers will give the ball to Andrew Heaney (9-6, 4.16 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Astros will turn to J.P. France (10-5, 3.49 ERA).
Rangers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, September 4, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Rangers vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Astros 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Rangers Performance Insights
- In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 4-4.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
- This season, the Rangers have been favored 91 times and won 54, or 59.3%, of those games.
- Texas has a record of 57-38, a 60% win rate, when favored by -110 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The Rangers have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Texas has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 752.
- The Rangers have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 29
|@ Mets
|W 2-1
|Andrew Heaney vs José Quintana
|August 30
|@ Mets
|L 6-5
|Dane Dunning vs Denyi Reyes
|September 1
|Twins
|L 5-1
|Max Scherzer vs Joe Ryan
|September 2
|Twins
|L 9-7
|Jordan Montgomery vs Dallas Keuchel
|September 3
|Twins
|W 6-5
|Jon Gray vs Kenta Maeda
|September 4
|Astros
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs J.P. France
|September 5
|Astros
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Framber Valdez
|September 6
|Astros
|-
|Max Scherzer vs Justin Verlander
|September 8
|Athletics
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Paul Blackburn
|September 9
|Athletics
|-
|Jon Gray vs Kyle Muller
|September 10
|Athletics
|-
|TBA vs Ken Waldichuk
