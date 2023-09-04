Marcus Semien and Kyle Tucker are the hottest hitters on the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros, who play on Monday at Globe Life Field, at 4:05 PM ET.

The Astros are listed as -110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Rangers (-110). The over/under is 9.5 runs for the contest.

Rangers vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Time: 4:05 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have a 54-37 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 59.3% of those games).

Texas has gone 57-38 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter (60% winning percentage).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Rangers a 52.4% chance to win.

Texas has had an over/under set by bookmakers 135 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 67 of those games (67-61-7).

The Rangers have put together a 9-5-0 record against the spread this season (covering 64.3% of the time).

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 43-26 33-34 31-21 45-38 52-45 24-14

