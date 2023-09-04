Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers square off against Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field on Monday, at 4:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank seventh-best in MLB play with 190 total home runs.

Texas' .455 slugging percentage ranks third-best in baseball.

The Rangers' .267 batting average is second-best in MLB.

Texas has the No. 3 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.5 runs per game (752 total runs).

The Rangers rank third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .337.

The Rangers' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 16th in MLB.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Texas' pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.

Texas has a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers have the seventh-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.240).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Andrew Heaney aims for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Rangers, his 27th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 4.16 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 127 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing five hits.

Heaney is trying to secure his eighth quality start of the season.

Heaney has pitched five or more innings in a game 18 times this season heading into this game.

In eight of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 8/29/2023 Mets W 2-1 Away Andrew Heaney José Quintana 8/30/2023 Mets L 6-5 Away Dane Dunning Denyi Reyes 9/1/2023 Twins L 5-1 Home Max Scherzer Joe Ryan 9/2/2023 Twins L 9-7 Home Jordan Montgomery Dallas Keuchel 9/3/2023 Twins W 6-5 Home Jon Gray Kenta Maeda 9/4/2023 Astros - Home Andrew Heaney J.P. France 9/5/2023 Astros - Home Dane Dunning Framber Valdez 9/6/2023 Astros - Home Max Scherzer Justin Verlander 9/8/2023 Athletics - Home Jordan Montgomery Paul Blackburn 9/9/2023 Athletics - Home Jon Gray Kyle Muller 9/10/2023 Athletics - Home - Ken Waldichuk

