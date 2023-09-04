Houston Astros (77-61) will go head to head against the Texas Rangers (76-60) at Globe Life Field on Monday, September 4 at 4:05 PM ET. Currently sitting at 99 RBI, Kyle Tucker will be looking to knock in his 100th run of the season.

Oddsmakers list the Rangers as -110 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Astros -110 moneyline odds. The total for the game has been set at 9.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Time: 4:05 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney - TEX (9-6, 4.16 ERA) vs J.P. France - HOU (10-5, 3.49 ERA)

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won 54, or 59.3%, of the 91 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rangers have gone 57-38 (winning 60% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers went 4-4 over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in 33 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (60.6%) in those games.

This season, the Astros have been victorious 20 times in 33 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been underdogs twice and won both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rangers vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nate Lowe 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Mitch Garver 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+125) Corey Seager 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+130) Ezequiel Duran 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+155)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1100 5th 2nd Win AL West +230 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.