Kyle Tucker and Marcus Semien are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers square off at Globe Life Field on Monday (beginning at 4:05 PM ET).

Rangers vs. Astros Game Info

When: Monday, September 4, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Monday, September 4, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Andrew Heaney Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Heaney Stats

Andrew Heaney (9-6) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 27th start of the season.

In 26 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

Heaney has started 26 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 18 times. He averages 4.9 innings per appearance.

He has eight appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 26 chances this season.

Heaney Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mets Aug. 29 5.1 5 0 0 7 1 at Twins Aug. 24 4.1 7 3 3 5 1 vs. Brewers Aug. 18 3.2 7 3 3 3 1 at Giants Aug. 12 1.1 3 1 1 1 2 vs. Marlins Aug. 6 5.2 4 0 0 4 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Semien Stats

Semien has 154 hits with 33 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs, 61 walks and 81 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He has a .273/.345/.451 slash line on the season.

Semien will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .150 with a double and two walks.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Sep. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins Sep. 2 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Sep. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Aug. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Mets Aug. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has 127 hits with 35 doubles, 26 home runs, 43 walks and 81 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .339/.402/.640 so far this year.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Sep. 3 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Sep. 2 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Sep. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Mets Aug. 30 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Mets Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 142 hits with 31 doubles, 26 home runs, 67 walks and 99 RBI. He's also stolen 26 bases.

He has a slash line of .289/.371/.511 on the season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Sep. 3 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 1 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Red Sox Aug. 30 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 141 hits with 23 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 77 walks and 90 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .266/.365/.445 on the year.

Bregman takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Sep. 3 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 1 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 30 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Red Sox Aug. 29 3-for-5 2 1 2 6 0

