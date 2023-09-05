Corey Seager vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Corey Seager (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He hit two homers in his last game (going 3-for-5) in his most recent game against the Astros.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Seager? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager leads Texas in OBP (.405) and total hits (130) this season.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks second in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.
- Seager has had a hit in 74 of 94 games this season (78.7%), including multiple hits 39 times (41.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 27.7% of his games this year, and 6.5% of his chances at the plate.
- In 48.9% of his games this year, Seager has notched at least one RBI. In 20 of those games (21.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- In 54.3% of his games this year (51 of 94), he has scored, and in 19 of those games (20.2%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|41
|.359
|AVG
|.322
|.430
|OBP
|.373
|.738
|SLG
|.557
|40
|XBH
|23
|19
|HR
|9
|49
|RBI
|35
|35/27
|K/BB
|35/16
|1
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (174 total, 1.3 per game).
- Valdez (10-9) takes the mound for the Astros in his 27th start of the season. He's put together a 3.38 ERA in 167 2/3 innings pitched, with 164 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, the lefty went six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (3.38), 10th in WHIP (1.097), and 26th in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.