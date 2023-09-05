The Texas Rangers, including Marcus Semien (.292 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien has an OPS of .792, fueled by an OBP of .344 and a team-best slugging percentage of .448 this season.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 65th in the league in slugging.

Semien has reached base via a hit in 101 games this year (of 137 played), and had multiple hits in 44 of those games.

He has gone deep in 20 games this year (14.6%), homering in 3.1% of his chances at the plate.

Semien has driven home a run in 55 games this year (40.1%), including more than one RBI in 12.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 77 games this year (56.2%), including 17 multi-run games (12.4%).

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 70 GP 67 .271 AVG .270 .344 OBP .344 .468 SLG .428 32 XBH 25 11 HR 9 40 RBI 41 37/32 K/BB 53/30 8 SB 5

Astros Pitching Rankings