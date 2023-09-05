MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Tuesday, September 5
The Houston Astros versus the Texas Rangers is one of many solid options on today's MLB schedule.
How to watch all the action in the MLB today is available here.
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Cleveland Guardians (66-72) host the Minnesota Twins (72-66)
The Twins hope to get a road victory at Progressive Field against the Guardians on Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.270 AVG, 21 HR, 72 RBI)
- MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.230 AVG, 17 HR, 61 RBI)
|MIN Moneyline
|CLE Moneyline
|Total
|-122
|+103
|8
The Pittsburgh Pirates (64-74) host the Milwaukee Brewers (76-61)
The Brewers will look to pick up a road win at PNC Park versus the Pirates on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.264 AVG, 19 HR, 67 RBI)
- MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.276 AVG, 17 HR, 70 RBI)
|MIL Moneyline
|PIT Moneyline
|Total
|-178
|+149
|8.5
The Cincinnati Reds (72-68) take on the Seattle Mariners (77-60)
The Mariners hope to get a road victory at Great American Ball Park versus the Reds on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.269 AVG, 20 HR, 76 RBI)
- SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.284 AVG, 25 HR, 89 RBI)
|SEA Moneyline
|CIN Moneyline
|Total
|-152
|+130
|10
The Miami Marlins (70-67) host the Los Angeles Dodgers (84-52)
The Dodgers will hit the field at LoanDepot park against the Marlins on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.356 AVG, 6 HR, 61 RBI)
- LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.316 AVG, 38 HR, 99 RBI)
|LAD Moneyline
|MIA Moneyline
|Total
|-146
|+123
|7.5
The Tampa Bay Rays (83-55) face the Boston Red Sox (72-66)
The Red Sox will take to the field at Tropicana Field against the Rays on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.322 AVG, 18 HR, 67 RBI)
- BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.267 AVG, 29 HR, 91 RBI)
|TB Moneyline
|BOS Moneyline
|Total
|-159
|+136
|8
The New York Yankees (68-69) play host to the Detroit Tigers (63-74)
The Tigers hope to get a road victory at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.272 AVG, 24 HR, 58 RBI)
- DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.232 AVG, 25 HR, 73 RBI)
|NYY Moneyline
|DET Moneyline
|Total
|-250
|+204
|8
The Washington Nationals (62-76) face the New York Mets (63-74)
The Mets will look to pick up a road win at Nationals Park against the Nationals on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.285 AVG, 23 HR, 74 RBI)
- NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.249 AVG, 25 HR, 81 RBI)
|NYM Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-141
|+120
|9
The Atlanta Braves (90-46) host the St. Louis Cardinals (59-78)
The Cardinals will look to pick up a road win at Truist Park versus the Braves on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.335 AVG, 32 HR, 85 RBI)
- STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.272 AVG, 26 HR, 87 RBI)
|ATL Moneyline
|STL Moneyline
|Total
|-198
|+166
|10.5
The Chicago Cubs (74-64) host the San Francisco Giants (70-68)
The Giants will hit the field at Wrigley Field versus the Cubs on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.320 AVG, 23 HR, 84 RBI)
- SF Key Player: Wilmer Flores (.285 AVG, 20 HR, 50 RBI)
|CHC Moneyline
|SF Moneyline
|Total
|-134
|+113
|10.5
The Kansas City Royals (43-96) play host to the Chicago White Sox (53-85)
The White Sox will look to pick up a road win at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.275 AVG, 28 HR, 84 RBI)
- CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.272 AVG, 35 HR, 71 RBI)
|KC Moneyline
|CHW Moneyline
|Total
|-125
|+105
|9.5
The Texas Rangers (76-61) take on the Houston Astros (78-61)
The Astros hope to get a road victory at Globe Life Field against the Rangers on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.271 AVG, 20 HR, 81 RBI)
- HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.289 AVG, 26 HR, 99 RBI)
|HOU Moneyline
|TEX Moneyline
|Total
|-115
|-105
|9
The Los Angeles Angels (64-74) play host to the Baltimore Orioles (86-51)
The Orioles will hit the field at Angel Stadium of Anaheim versus the Angels on Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.304 AVG, 44 HR, 95 RBI)
- BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.274 AVG, 17 HR, 66 RBI)
|BAL Moneyline
|LAA Moneyline
|Total
|-170
|+144
|8.5
The Arizona Diamondbacks (71-67) face the Colorado Rockies (50-87)
The Rockies hope to get a road victory at Chase Field versus the Diamondbacks on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.284 AVG, 24 HR, 66 RBI)
- COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.250 AVG, 22 HR, 69 RBI)
|ARI Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-211
|+175
|9
The San Diego Padres (65-74) play the Philadelphia Phillies (76-61)
The Phillies will look to pick up a road win at PETCO Park versus the Padres on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.259 AVG, 28 HR, 84 RBI)
- PHI Key Player: Kyle Schwarber (.193 AVG, 40 HR, 89 RBI)
|SD Moneyline
|PHI Moneyline
|Total
|-115
|-105
|9
The Oakland Athletics (42-96) play host to the Toronto Blue Jays (76-62)
The Blue Jays will hit the field at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against the Athletics on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.249 AVG, 3 HR, 40 RBI)
- TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.268 AVG, 21 HR, 82 RBI)
|TOR Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-187
|+157
|8
