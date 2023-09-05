Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will see Nathan Eovaldi starting for the Texas Rangers in the second game of a three-game series, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Astros as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rangers +100 moneyline odds to win. The game's over/under has been set at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rangers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -120 +100 9 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

In their last 10 contests, the Rangers were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.

When it comes to the over/under, the Rangers and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games.

The past 10 Rangers contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers. For three straight games, Texas and its opponent have topped the over/under, with the average total established by bookmakers being 9.2 runs.

Read More About This Game

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have been victorious in 18, or 45%, of the 40 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Texas has entered 28 games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 11-17 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Texas and its opponents have hit the over in 68 of its 136 games with a total this season.

The Rangers have an against the spread mark of 9-5-0 in 14 games with a line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 43-27 33-34 31-22 45-38 52-46 24-14

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.