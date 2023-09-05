How to Watch the Rangers vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 5
Nathan Eovaldi will be on the mound for the Texas Rangers when they take on Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers have hit 194 homers this season, which ranks seventh in the league.
- Texas is third in MLB with a .456 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rangers have a team batting average of .267 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.
- Texas has scored the third-most runs in baseball this season with 758.
- The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .337 this season, which ranks third in the league.
- The Rangers rank 16th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.
- Texas strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 23rd in MLB.
- Texas pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.18 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Rangers have a combined WHIP of just 1.249 as a pitching staff, which is the ninth-best in baseball this season.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rangers' Eovaldi (11-3) will make his 20th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, July 19, when he threw six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays without allowing a run.
- In 19 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.
- In 19 starts this season, Eovaldi has lasted five or more innings 19 times, with an average of 6.5 innings per appearance.
- He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/30/2023
|Mets
|L 6-5
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Denyi Reyes
|9/1/2023
|Twins
|L 5-1
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|Joe Ryan
|9/2/2023
|Twins
|L 9-7
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Dallas Keuchel
|9/3/2023
|Twins
|W 6-5
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Kenta Maeda
|9/4/2023
|Astros
|L 13-6
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|J.P. France
|9/5/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Framber Valdez
|9/6/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|Justin Verlander
|9/8/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Paul Blackburn
|9/9/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Kyle Muller
|9/10/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|-
|Ken Waldichuk
|9/11/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Chris Bassitt
